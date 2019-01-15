Need to brush up on your Civil War knowledge? Drunk History is here to help — but you should take this lesson with a grain of salt.

To promote Season 6 of his inebriated series (which kicks off tonight at 10/9c on Comedy Central), Drunk History host Derek Waters appeared on Monday’s episode of The Daily Show, bringing with him a Drunk History-style parody of President Trump’s recent comments about the Civil War.

In the video above, Waters and several Daily Show correspondents re-enact “scenes” from the war, as told by Trump during an October 2018 rally.

Of course, the segment pokes plenty of fun at Trump’s retelling, from his mispronunciation of the word “imagining” to his scattered anecdotes about Robert E. Lee and Ulysses S. Grant, the latter of whom Trump describes as an alcoholic who “knocked the hell” out of his enemies on the battlefield.

“Grant really had a serious drinking problem. But man, was he a good general. And he’s finally being recognized as a great general,” Trump effuses, while a skeptical Waters (who also portrays Abraham Lincoln in the re-enactment) listens.

Press PLAY on the video above to see The Daily Show‘s intoxicated history lesson, then drop a comment below with your thoughts.