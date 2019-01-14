ABC Orders Hypnotist's Love Story Pilot, With Heather Graham as Stalker

ABC has officially ordered a pilot for The Hypnotist’s Love Story, based on the bestselling book by Liane Moriarty (Big Little Lies) and starring Heather Graham as a stalker.

Penned by Katie Wech (Rizzoli & Isles), who will executive-produce with David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, Laurie Zaks and Graham, the project follows Ellen, a successful (yet-to-be-cast) hypnotherapist who after a string of failed romances is optimistic about her current boyfriend. But then Ellen’s beau discloses a disturbing truth: a stalker ex-girlfriend has been following him for years. Ellen finds herself intrigued – and oddly thrilled — by the stalker, entirely unaware that they have already met.

As she did with HBO’s Big Little Lies, Moriarty will serve as a producer on the project.

Graham previously headlined the ABC rom-com Emily’s Reasons Why Not, which was infamously cancelled after just one episode in 2006. Her smaller-screen credits also include Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, Flaked, Angie Tribeca and Lifetime’s Flowers in the Attic TV-movie. She also stars alongside Episodes‘ Stephen Mangan in the BritBox comedy Bliss, created by David Cross.