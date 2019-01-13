Quotes of the Week: The Bachelor, B99, Good Trouble, Golden Globes and More

That audible sigh of exhaustion coming from your DVR can only mean one thing: TV is back, baby!

More than three dozen series returned from hiatus or debuted their first-ever episodes this week, and we’ve curated the most memorable dialogue for our latest Quotes of the Week gallery.

This time around, we’ve got Good Trouble‘s shout-out to a Reese Witherspoon classic, a Bachelor contestant giving herself props, a fashionable disagreement on Fam‘s series premiere and Emma Stone’s impromptu apology at the 76th annual Golden Globes.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of The Kids Are Alright and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, plus sound bites from NCIS, Gotham, Single Parents and more.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!