Schooled Sneak Peek: Jane the Virgin's Brett Dier Vows to Transform Lainey

If you can’t wait for Jane the Virgin‘s return to see Brett Dier on your TV screen, then you’re in luck: The actor joins The Goldbergs spinoff Schooled next Wednesday (ABC, 8:30/7:30c), and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of his William Penn Academy super-teacher Charlie Brown, aka CB.

In the above video, Lainey mistakes the school’s Beautification Club for a mani-pedi session courtesy of the PTA, prompting her colleagues (guest stars Ana Gasteyer and Clancy Brown) to label her “a crap teacher” and “generally disappointing.” But CB is convinced that he can transform Lainey into a good educator — for the right price.

“It’s what I do. I mold young minds, and I’m guessing hers is pretty soft,” he says confidently.

Elsewhere in the episode, appropriately titled “Lainey’s All That,” the new music teach has a transformation plan of her own “to give an awkward and insecure student a full makeover,” per the official synopsis. “Meanwhile, Principal Glascott and Coach Mellor take friendly competition to a new level when they are both romantically interested in the math teacher.”

Press PLAY above to watch the sneak preview, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Dier’s addition to the Schooled cast.