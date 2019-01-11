Person of Interest's Sarah Shahi Joins The Rookie in 'Rock Star' Recurring Role

Sarah Shahi has become a person of interest over at The Rookie, with the freshman ABC procedural tapping the TV vet for a juicy recurring role, TVLine has learned exclusively.

The actress will play Jessica Russo, a smart and intense rock star FBI agent who now uses her expertise training others in the private sector. A straight shooter with a subversive sense of humor, Jessica is an expert in hostage negotiations, predictive analysis and profiling — and wrote the definitive book on the subject to prove it.

Coincidentally, Shahi played an ex-hostage negotiator in NBC’s virtual reality thriller Reverie, which was cancelled last fall after one season. Her additional TV credits include the aforementioned Person of Interest as well as recurring stints on Chicago Fire, The L Word and Alias.

The Nathan Fillion-fronted Rookie recently scored an order for seven additional episodes, bringing its Season 1 haul to 20.