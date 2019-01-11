Divorce Season 3: James Lesure Joins Cast as SJP's Potential Love Interest

HBO’s Divorce is making a big commitment to James Lesure, tapping the actor to join the Season 3 cast as a potential love interest for leading lady Sarah Jessica Parker.

HBO confirmed Lesure’s casting, although the cabler declined to offer additional details about his recurring character.

Divorce was renewed for a third season last fall, but the order was for just six episodes (down from Season 1’s 10 and Season 2’s 8). The series also underwent a big change behind-the-scenes, with Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City) taking over the showrunner/EP reins from Season 2 boss Jenny Bicks.

Divorce centers on the contentions separation/divorce between Parker’s Frances and Thomas Haden Church’s Robert. SNL vet Molly Shannon co-stars as Frances’ loopy pal Diane, with Tracy Letts playing her husband Nick. Ugly Betty alum Becki Newton joined the cast in Season 2 as Jackie, a new love interest for a post-divorce Robert; Newton was recently upgraded to a full-fledged series regular. (In the Season 2 finale, Frances was left reeling after Robert announced he and Jackie are engaged.)

Lesure’s myriad TV credits include Las Vegas, Lipstick Jungle, Mr. Sunshine, Blue Bloods and, more recently, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Good Girls and Salvation.