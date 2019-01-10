The Resident: Watch the Tense Opening Moments of the Midseason Premiere

The Resident‘s midseason premiere is bound to make your blood pressure spike.

When the Fox drama returns from winter hiatus on Monday, Jan. 14 (8/7c), it will pick up right where it left off: with Conrad’s father, Marshall Winthrop, clinging to life in emergency surgery.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at the first minute of the episode, in which Conrad, Nic and Mina race through the halls of Chastain Park Memorial in order to view Marshall’s surgery — or, in Mina’s case, participate in it. As Dr. Bell attempts to stop Marshall’s excessive bleeding, he realizes that Conrad and Nic are watching the procedure intently (which seems like the right call, given Bell’s track record with surgeries gone mysteriously wrong).

As executive producer Todd Harthan previously revealed, the midseason premiere will be “a powerful episode for Conrad,” as it showcases “the true, raw emotion of a son who is about to potentially lose his father.”

“There was a lot to mine there, and there’s still a lot to get out of their complicated relationship,” Harthan teased. “Matt [Czuchry] really nails the bigger, emotional moments.”

Watch our sneak peek of the midseason premiere above, then drop a comment with your hopes for the episode.