Supergirl Casts Jonathan Bennett as Anti-Alien Troublemaker

We sure hope Supergirl‘s grooming department got the memo about the show’s newest guest star: He looks sexy with his hair pushed back. Jonathan Bennett, forever known for playing Aaron Samuels in 2004’s Mean Girls, will appear in Episode 14 of Supergirl‘s current season, titled “Stand and Deliver,” TVLine has confirmed. (Bennett broke the news himself via an Instagram story on Wednesday afternoon.)

Per The CW, Bennett’s character Quentin is a “wide-eyed government attaché who is grateful when Supergirl saves his life. However, when he shows his true colors by attending an anti-alien rally, Supergirl aims to prove to Quentin that not all aliens are bad.”

Bennett currently hosts the after show for Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club on MTV, as well as several Food Network competition series, including Cake Wars and Halloween Wars. On the acting side, Bennett has recurred on shows like Awkward, Hit the Floor and Veronica Mars. And let’s not forget his stint on Dancing With the Stars; he and partner Allison Holker placed ninth in Season 19.

Supergirl‘s fourth season resumes with new episodes on Sunday, Jan. 19 (The CW, 8/7c). Your thoughts on Bennett’s upcoming trip to National City? Drop ’em in a comment below.