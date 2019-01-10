Ken Jeong Stand-Up Comedy Special Gets Premiere Date at Netflix

Netflix is finally speaking our Changuage! The streaming service on Thursday announced that it will release new stand-up comedy special Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho on Thursday, Feb. 14 (aka Valentine’s Day).

You Complete Me, Ho reunites Jeong with Crazy Rich Asians helmer Jon M. Chu, who directed the special. The set was filmed back in September at the Ice House Comedy Club in Pasadena, Calif., where Jeong first got his start in comedy. The official logline reads as follows:

“You Complete Me, Ho reflects on how Jeong went from being a doctor to a comedy superstar and opens up about how his wife’s courageous battle with breast cancer led to him starring in one of the biggest comedy franchises of all time, The Hangover.”

Jeong currently serves as a panelist on Fox’s hit reality competition series The Masked Singer (airing Wednesdays at 9/8c). He previously starred in the NBC-turned-Yahoo Screen sitcom Community (on which he started out as Greendale Spanish professor Ben Chang), then fronted the semi-autobiographical ABC comedy Dr. Ken, which aired for two seasons. Last summer, he co-starred in the aforementioned box office phenomenon Crazy Rich Asians.

Will you be adding Ken Jeong’s comedy special to your Netflix queue?