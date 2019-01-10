Jane the Virgin and iZombie Get Final Season Premiere Dates at The CW

Jane the Virgin‘s swan song will get underway on Wednesday, March 27, The CW announced Thursday.

The series’ fifth and final season will premiere at 9/8c that evening. (Take heart, Jane aficionados: A spinoff, described as a telenovela-inspired anthology series that would feature a different book “written by” Jane every season — and with Gina Rodriguez as narrator (!) — is in development at the network.)

In other bittersweet-return news, iZombie will return for its fifth and final season on Thursday, May 2 at 8/7c. As TVLine reported in December, one of the season’s early episodes will find Liv feeling the effects of a codependent dancer’s brain, “and she ropes Ravi into going undercover to compete for a chance to escape the walled city of Seattle… in a nationally televised dance show,” showrunner Rob Thomas tells us. “They are investigating the murder of the couple expected to win [the competition] before their untimely demise.”

Jane and iZombie‘s premieres were part of the network’s overall spring schedule announcement; for details, go here.