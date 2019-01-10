Al Pacino Poised to Star as Nazi Hunter in Amazon TV Series From Jordan Peele

Al Pacino is the latest film actor set to make the leap to #PeakTV. The Academy Award winner is poised to star opposite Logan Lerman (Jack & Bobby) in Amazon’s The Hunt, a 10-episode drama from executive producer Jordan Peele, Deadline reports.

The Hunt takes place in 1977 New York City, and follows a “diverse band of Nazi hunters” who discover that “hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S.” Pacino has been tapped to play mentor to Lerman’s Jonah Heidelbaum, who sets out to find his grandmother’s murderer and soon finds himself swept up in the Nazi-hunting organization.

Pacino is no stranger to the small screen, having previously starred in HBO biopics Paterno (about disgraced Penn State football coach Joe Paterno), Phil Spector (about the titular music producer convicted of murder) and You Don’t Know Jack (about euthanasia proponent Jack Kevorkian), for which he won his second Emmy award. His first came for his portrayal of Roy Cohn in the HBO miniseries Angels In America.

Amazon has not yet announced a timetable for The Hunt‘s release.

Does Pacino’s casting pique your interest in Amazon’s The Hunt? Hit the comments with your reactions.