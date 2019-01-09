Sarah Michelle Gellar to Star in Thriller Sometimes I Lie From Ellen DeGeneres

Sarah Michelle Gellar is staking her claim on a new TV venture, preparing to star in and executive-produce a limited series about a woman trapped inside her own body.

Gellar will lead Sometimes I Lie, which is based on the novel of the same name by Alice Feeney, our sister site Deadline reports. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer vet will play Amber Reynolds, who wakes up in a hospital bed, paralyzed, mute and unable to open her eyes — but she can hear everything that’s going on. She doesn’t know what landed her there, and the action skips around among the present, her childhood and the recent past.

Ellen DeGeneres and Jeff Kleeman (Splitting Up Together) will executive-produce alongside Gellar; Warner Bros. TV will produce. At this time, no network is attached to the series.

Sometimes I Lie will be Gellar’s first major series since CBS’ The Crazy Ones, which was cancelled in 2014. She also voices characters in Robot Chicken and Star Wars Rebels.