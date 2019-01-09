If Tom Cruise’s Edge of Tomorrow had a baby with Bill Murray’s Groundhog Day, it would likely resemble Russian Doll, the new time-loopy Netflix comedy starring Orange Is the New Black‘s Natasha Lyonne.

The eight-episode series — which premieres Feb. 1 — finds Lyonne’s leading lady Nadia on a improbable journey as the guest of honor at her seemingly inescapable birthday party in New York City. The twist? As the just-released trailer reveals, Nadia gets hit by a car while leaving the shindig and dies, only to find herself instantly resurrected and back at the party. Rinse and repeat.

Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland (Terriers), Russian Doll co-stars opposite Greta Lee (Inside Amy Schumer), Yul Vazquez (Midnight, Texas), Elizabeth Ashley (Evening Shade), Rebecca Henderson (Westworld) and Charlie Barnett (Chicago Fire).

Check out the trailer above and then hit the comments with your first impression.