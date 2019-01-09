I Love You, America: Sarah Silverman's Talk Show Cancelled at Hulu

Sarah Silverman probably isn’t feeling the love right now: Hulu has cancelled the comedienne’s talk show I Love You, America, after one season.

“Well, Hulu cancelled I LOVE YOU AMERICA and we’re all pretty damn heartbroken,” Silverman tweeted on Wednesday. “So in traditional Twitter funeral style, I’ll be RTing the love [for the show].”

The variety-talk series was a combination of Silverman’s monologues, interviews with celebrities and field segments, many of which aimed to unite a politically divided nation. The weekly program debuted in October 2017 and later received an order for 11 additional episodes, which launched in September 2018. The Nov. 15 season finale now serves as the show’s series finale.

I Love You, America had received an Emmy nomination in 2018 for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. Our Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect its axing.

Bummed about the show’s cancellation? Tell us in the comments.