CBS Orders Supernatural Drama Pilot Evil From Good Wife Creators

Robert and Michelle King have gone from Good to very bad.

The Good Wife co-creators are behind Evil, a supernatural drama pilot ordered at CBS, TVLine has learned.

Described as a potential series about “the battle between science and religion,” Evil centers on a skeptical female clinical psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a blue-collar contractor as they investigate extraordinary occurrences — you know, demonic possessions, supposed miracles, the usual — to see if there’s a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

CBS has yet to cast the project’s central trio.

Since The Good Wife wrapped its seven-season run in 2016, the Kings have co-created CBS’ one-and-done horror-comedy BrainDead and the Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight, which is slated to return for Season 3 this year. Liz Glotzer, who has previously worked with the pair on BrainDead and The Good Fight, also will serve as an executive producer on Evil.

