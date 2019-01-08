Project Runway All Stars Sneak Peek: Could Irina Be the First Designer to Go?

You know that scene in Cinderella where the film’s leading lady stands helplessly as her jealous stepsisters rip her dress to shreds? That’s pretty much what goes down on Wednesday’s Project Runway All Stars, subbing designer Irina Shabayeva in for the Disney princess.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak of the episode (Lifetime, 9/8c), the judges pick apart Irina’s latest design, with Georgina Chapman criticizing it for looking cheap and being too short. Isaac Mizrahi even compares it to a quinceañera dress.

But all of those comments are far kinder than what guest judge Kiera Chaplin — granddaughter of legendary filmmaker Charlie Chaplin — had to say about Irina’s dress: “The first thing that came to my mind was a slutty princess look.” Ouch.

Here’s some context for Irina’s tense exchange with the judges: This week’s challenge tasks the 14 international designers with crafting “sophisticated graduation party outfits.” In addition to Chaplin, Sofia Carson (the star of Freeform’s upcoming series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists) also appears as a guest judge.

Following last week’s non-elimination episode, could Irina end up being the first designer to go home? Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive sneak peek, then vote for your designer of choice below.