This Is Us Adds Phylicia Rashad as Beth's Mother

This is…. some pretty perfect casting.

The Cosby Show matriarch Phylicia Rashad will join This Is Us as Beth’s mother Carol, EW.com reports. Carol first will appear in an episode that delves into Beth’s past; series star Susan Kelechi Watson told TVLine in December 2018 that Beth’s backstory hour will be Episode 13.

“We had conversations with them telling the direction we were going in, what Beth was like in the past and what’s going to happen for her in the future, that type of thing,” Watson said of the episode at the time. “We have a really great new writer Eboni Freeman, [who is] the main writer on it, and some of it is her story, very personal to her. They found a way to create this really beautiful backstory, and a beginning of a resolution of Beth starting to get back on her footing again. And then we have some amazing surprises in it. It’s going to be a really powerful episode.”

In addition to playing The Cosby Show‘s Clair Huxtable for 8 seasons — a role that earned her multiple Emmy nominations — Rashad’s TV work includes Psych and Do No Harm. She currently recurs as Diana Dubois on Fox’s Empire.