24 Alum James Badge Dale Lands Lead in Starz's Cape Cod Crime Drama

James Badge Dale has landed the male lead, opposite Chicago Fire alum Monica Raymund, in Starz’s Hightown.

A crime drama set amid the drug trade on Cape Cod, Hightown is set in motion when a body washes ashore and is discovered by Raymund’s Jackie Quinones, an irreverent National Marine Fisheries Service officer who is determined to help solve the murder — even if the state cops want her nowhere near the case.

Per our sister site Deadline, Dale will play Det. Ray Abruzzo, a Massachusetts State Trooper assigned to the Cape Cod Drug Task Force who takes a special interest in the case as the murder victim was his CI.

In addition to his Season 3 run as 24 CTU agent/Kim Bauer love interest Chase Edmunds, Dale’s previous TV credits also include Rescue Me, The Black Donnellys, HBO’s The Pacific and Rubicon.

Hightown is written Rebecca Cutter (The Mentalist, Gotham), who will executive-produce alongside Gary Lennon, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed. Production begins in March.