Days of Our Lives Renewed for Season 55

NBC is flipping over the hourglass once again, renewing Days of Our Lives for Season 55, TVLine has learned.

“With writing that manages to weave together Salem’s iconic characters with current realities, [executive producer] Ken Corday and his team have ushered the show’s legacy into a new era that resonates with both longtime and new viewers,” Bruce Evans, Executive Vice President of Current Programming for NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. “The actors and crew have such a tremendous respect for Days and what it means to fans. We believe that level of commitment shows through and touches our audience year after year.”

Adds Corday, “It’s a great day in Salem! The sands in the hourglass will continue to flow for yet another year. We’re grateful to NBC and Sony for their continued support of the show and, of course, to our dedicated and passionate fans, we owe it all to you. Thank you for taking us through our 55th season. We can’t wait for you to see what we have in store.”

New episodes of Days of Our Lives air weekdays on NBC. (Check your local listings.) What are your hopes for Days‘ newly announced season? Drop ’em all in a comment below.