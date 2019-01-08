Ratings: AGT: Champions Dominates Monday, Tops Masked Singer Audience

NBC’s America’s Got Talent: The Champions debuted to 9.9 million total viewers and a 1.8 rating, dominating Monday night in the demo while drawing a larger crowd than Fox’s much-ballyhooed Masked Singer debut last Wednesday (9.4 million).

AGT: Champions thus now stands as TV’s most watched, regularly scheduled unscripted debut in nearly three years (since NBC’s own Little Big Shots).

Leading out of that, Manifest (5.9 mil/1.1) returned steady versus its fall finale.

Over on ABC, The Bachelor: The Virgin Colton Edition placed second for the night in the demo, matching its year-ago all-time premiere low rating of 1.5 (set on New Year’s Day), while drawing 5.1 million viewers. In the demo, it greatly improved on Dancing With the Stars‘ fall season average (0.9).

An original island surrounded by CBS reruns, Happy Together (4.2 mil/0.8) ticked up from its fall finale lows.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.