Rachel Brosnahan to Host SNL

Saturday Night Live will ring in the new year with Rachel Brosnahan. The star of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will make her hosting debut on Sat., Jan. 19, when the late-night sketch comedy series returns from its holiday hiatus. The announcement was made just one day after Sunday’s Golden Globes telecast, where Brosnahan nabbed the award for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series. (See more Globes winners here.)

Greta Van Fleet, currently nominated for four Grammy Awards, will serve as the musical guest for Brosnahan’s episode. The band recently released its first studio album Anthem of the Peaceful Army, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rock chart.

Saturday Night Live will also air a new episode on Saturday, Jan. 26, though neither a host nor a musical guest are known at this time. SNL wrapped 2018 with host Matt Damon on Dec. 15. TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “B+.” (See our ranking of last fall’s Best and Worst sketches.)

Are you looking forward to Brosnahan’s SNL debut? Hit the comments with your reactions.