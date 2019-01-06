Quotes of the Week: Gotham, Orville, Young Sheldon, The Gifted and More

Should auld acquaintance be forgot, and never brought to mind… well, at least there’s still TVLine’s Quotes of the Week.

Though most broadcast series are still on winter hiatus, several shows rang in the new year with fresh episodes, and they featured just enough top-notch dialogue to earn a spot in our first photo gallery of 2019. (Missed our Quotes of the Year compilation for 2018? Check it out here.)

This time around, we’ve got a fashionable appearance from The Gifted‘s Lorna, a dig at The Orville‘s snobby Isaac, a colorful exchange on Gotham‘s final season premiere and some follicle-related words of warning, courtesy of Gordon Ramsay.

Our gallery also features a double dose of Young Sheldon, including a meta joke that’s already one of our favorite sound bites of the year. (We know it’s early. But still.)

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!