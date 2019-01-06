Good Place's Jameela Jamil ID'd on E! Red Carpet With Tahani's Sister's Name

Oops, someone at E! just cemented their spot in the bad place.

During Sunday night’s Golden Globes red carpet coverage, The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil was misidentified on-screen as “Kamilah al-Jamil” — as in no less than (ugh) Tahani’s spotlight-hogging, younger sister.

The irony of the mistake is undeniable, though we have yet to hear Jamil’s own reaction to the screw-up.

As amusing as it is, one has to wonder how such an error is made. Calling up the cast list on IMDb, if for example that is what the person manning E!’s chyron keyboard did, Jamil appears third, while the character name of Kamilah al-Jamil is buried much further down. Ditto for a simple Google search of “Good Place cast.”

Update: At the end of E!’s red carpet coverage, during a review of Jamil’s dress among other fashion, reporter Nina Parker copped to the network’s mistake, saying, “Jameela Jamil, we know your name, girl… It’s live, it happens!”

Keep in mind, both E! and NBC, which airs the highly acclaimed The Good Place, and NBC Universal companies. But hey, we are all only human! Unless you’re a demon, that is.

Did you catch E!’s bad Good Place typo?