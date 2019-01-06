Golden Globes 2019: The Best, Worst, Weirdest and Funniest Moments

Regina King made a promise. Emma Stone apologized. Jeff Bridges said… a whole bunch of stuff we didn’t understand!

The 76th annual Golden Globes took place on Sunday night, and they kicked off the 2019 awards season with plenty of humor, heart and alcohol. (Hey, you try sitting uncomfortably in a hotel ballroom for three-plus hours.)

As is tradition here at TVLine, we’ve distilled the ceremony down to 13 moments that made us laugh, cry or scratch our heads, from the expectedly moving acceptance speeches to the eyeroll-inducing jokes. But not all of our selected moments come straight from the Globes broadcast: We’ve got a few bones to pick with E!’s red carpet pre-show, too.

Among the scenes featured in the attached gallery: highlights from Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh’s opening monologue, Christian Bale’s shout-out to the Devil (?!) while accepting an award for Vice, Glenn Close’s empowering speech and more.

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see our picks for the best and worst moments, then drop a comment below with your own thoughts on the show.