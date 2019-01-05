Ratings: Blacklist Goes Low in Friday Debut, Fresh Off the Boat Hits High

The Blacklist christened its new Friday time slot with 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, down from Thursday’s special premiere (4.2 mil/0.9) and marking series lows. TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “B+.”

The Blacklist was down sharply from its Season 5 average (5.7 mil/0.9), but did improve on what Blindspot (2.6 mil/0.5) and the now-cancelled Midnight Texas (2.4 mil/0.4) had been doing in the Friday lead-off spot.

Elsewhere….

CBS | MacGyver (6.4 mil/0.7) and Hawaii Five-0 (7.2 mil/0.8, TVLine reader grade “B+”) returned steady, while Blue Bloods (8.5 mil/0.8) was down a tick.

FOX | Last Man Standing (5.7 mil/1.0) and The Cool Kids (4.3 mil/0.8) were steady, with the former easily winning the night in the demo. Hell’s Kitchen (2.5 mil/0.7) was also steady.

ABC | Fresh Off the Boat (3.2 mil/0.7) returned up two tenths, marking a season high, while Speechless (2.5 mil/0.5) was up one tenth and delivered its biggest audience of the season.

