Carmen Sandiego Renounces Her Criminal Past in Netflix Reboot Trailer

Forget everything you thought you knew about Carmen Sandiego — which, to be fair, probably wasn’t much to begin with. That shady lady has always been kind of a question mark.

Netflix on Friday released the trailer for its upcoming animated reboot, which finds Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) voicing a very different version of the iconic thief. Sure, she’s still rocking that red hat and trench coat, but she’s also revealing new aspects about herself. For starters, she’s looking back on her days at the V.I.L.E. Training Academy, the sinister facility responsible for shaping her into the international criminal she is today.

“I realized stealing isn’t a game,” Rodriguez’s Carmen explains in the trailer. “It does harm people — especially when you’re willing to steal lives.” (Oh, wow. That took a sharp turn.) With the help of a young “player” (voiced by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard), Carmen vows to stop V.I.L.E. at every turn, reinventing herself as a thief that only steals from other thieves.

The entire first season of Carmen Sandiego hits Netflix on Friday, Jan. 18. Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be joining Carmen on her new adventures?