Big Bang Theory: Kal Penn, Sean Astin Cast in Final Season

The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon and Amy are getting an assist with their super-asymmetry theory — and something tells us Dr. Cooper will be none too pleased.

The CBS sitcom has cast Kal Penn (Designated Survivor) and Sean Astin (Stranger Things) to guest-star in an upcoming episode as Drs. Campbell and Pemberton, a team of physicists who accidentally confirm the marrieds’ complex scientific concept, TVLine has learned. An airdate has not been announced.

As fans will recall, Sheldon and Amy thought their super-asymmetry theory had been disproven by a Russian paper. Then, in the Dec. 6 episode, the theoretical physicist and his wife came to a breakthrough and realized that the paper was only right from one perspective, which meant their theory was still sound.

Penn currently stars opposite Kiefer Sutherland in Designated Survivor, which will soon relocate from ABC to Netflix. Astin, meanwhile, will follow-up his Stranger Things stint with a starring role in Netflix’s multi-camera family comedy No Good Nick.

The Big Bang Theory‘s 12th and final season resumes Thursday, Jan. 3 at 8/7c on CBS.