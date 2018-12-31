Trump to Talk Government Shutdown, 2019 Resolutions on Fox News Special

Fox News is closing out 2018 with a visit from POTUS himself.

President Trump will appear on the cable news network’s All-American New Year special tonight, where he will sit down for an exclusive interview with contributor Pete Hegseth.

Trump is slated to discuss the ongoing partial government shutdown, his New Year’s resolutions for 2019 and what he hopes to accomplish in the year ahead.

All-American New Year, which will be co-hosted by Hegseth and Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery, will air tonight from 10 pm to 1 am ET on Fox News. There’s no word on when exactly Trump’s interview will take place during the broadcast.