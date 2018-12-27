TVLine Items: See John Malkovich as Poirot, Masked Singer Guests and More

John Malkovich is on the case: Agatha Christie’s The ABC Murders, starring the two-time Academy Award nominee as the famous literary detective Hercule Poirot, will debut stateside on Friday, Feb. 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

The three-part limited series is set in 1933 and follows Poirot as he investigates a killer known as ABC who travels the length and breadth of Britain via the railway network. The ABC Murders, also featuring Harry Potter alum Rupert Grint, is the second of three Agatha Christie adaptations on tap for the streamer. (Ordeal by Innocence, starring Bill Nighy, debuted in August.)

Press PLAY below to watch a trailer for the murder mystery:

* Fox’s new singing competition The Masked Singer (premiering Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 9/8c) has announced that Joel McHale (Community), J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) will take turns as guest panelists alongside regulars Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger.

* The concert special Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul, hosted by Tyler Perry, will be taped Jan. 13 at Los Angeles’ Shrine Audition and broadcast later in 2019 on CBS.

