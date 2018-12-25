TVLine Readers' 2019 Wish List for Supergirl, The 100, This Is Us, Timeless, Veronica Mars, Chicago P.D. and More

TVLine readers, you’ve made your lists and checked ’em twice. Now, it’s time to reveal the TV wishes that you’d really like to have granted in 2019.

We recently asked you to submit your No. 1 requests for the 12 months of brand-new television that lie ahead — and our mailbox was sufficiently flooded with a wide-ranging assortment of wishes, from a satisfying iZombie conclusion to a major shake-up on The Voice.

In the attached gallery, you’ll find 25 small-screen hopes, including the return of a beloved Supergirl character, yet another resurrection for Timeless, a very serious talk for Arrow‘s Oliver and Felicity, an important Lucifer announcement and much more. (Looking for Team TVLine’s 2019 wish list? Head over here.)

The roundup also includes wishes related to Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Chicago P.D., NCIS, Veronica Mars, Psych and plenty more of your favorite shows. (Note: Submissions have been edited for content and clarity.)

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see what your fellow TVLine readers are wishing for in 2019, then drop a comment with your own requests for the new year.