Grey's: Here's Why a Meredith/Koracick Romance Isn't Happening

If you were among the Grey’s Anatomy viewers who were bummed to learn from TVLine’s interview with showrunner Krista Vernoff that Koracick was out of the running to become Meredith’s new love interest, this is gonna be hard for you to read. “In my mind,” the EP says, “Koracick was never in the running for Meredith.”

But… but… what about the sparks that have flown between the doctors? What about the banter? The chemistry between Ellen Pompeo and Greg Germann? “They really love working together; maybe you’re [picking up] on that,” Vernoff suggests. “Greg is such a delightful actor, and they have such a blast working together.

“But,” she hastens to add, “[the chemistry] wasn’t scripted or intentional.”

What do you think, Grey’s fans? Shouldn’t Koracick be not just a contender but a serious contender for Mer? Do you like the idea of their pairing better than her and DeLuca or her and Link? Hit the comments. (Reporting by Michael Ausiello)