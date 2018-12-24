Righteous Gemstones: Danny McBride, John Goodman and Adam Devine Are Ready to Raise Hell — 2019 FIRST LOOK

Heaven help us, Danny McBride has found religion. The Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals vet returns to HBO in 2019 with the godly satire The Righteous Gemstones — and we have your first look at his fiendish new TV family.

The half-hour comedy, created by and starring McBride, centers on the Gemstones, a world famous televangelist family that consists of patriarch Eli (The Conners‘ John Goodman), his two sons Jesse (McBride) and Kelvin (Workaholics‘ Adam Devine), and daughter Judy (Vice Principals‘ Edi Patterson, not pictured). Together, the clan carries out a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work.

The ensemble also includes Smallville alum Cassidy Freeman (as Jesse’s wife Amber, who gave up a career in journalism to devote her life to her husband and his church), School of Rock‘s Tony Cavalero (as ex-Satanist Keefe Chambers, who was saved by the Gemstone family and is now their loyal servant) and Veep‘s Tim Baltz (as Judy’s fiance B.J., who struggles to fit in with the Gemstone clan).

McBride will also serve as an EP alongside his Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals collaborators Jody Hill and David Gordon Green. HBO picked the project up to series back in October, although it remains unclear how many episodes the cabler ordered.