Kingdom Reunion on Hulu: Matt Lauria and Natalie Martinez Make Love and War in Into the Dark — 2019 FIRST LOOK

Former Kingdom pugilists/lovers Matt Lauria and Natalie Martinez are climbing back into the ring for the fifth episode of Into the Dark, Hulu’s currently-unspooling 12-part horror anthology series (each episode is released a month apart and centers on a holiday contained within said month).

The duo’s episode, titled “Down” and slated to bow on Feb. 1, finds the TV vets playing a pair of office of workers who get trapped in an elevator over a long Valentine’s Day weekend. But what at first promises to be a romantic connection turns dangerous and, as you can see from the images above and below), horrifying.

Kent Kubena (The Messengers) wrote the script and Daniel Stamm (Fear the Walking Dead) handled directorial duties.

Meanwhile, the next episode of Into the Dark — “New Year, New You” — makes its Hulu debut on Dec, 28 and stars Mr. Robot‘s Carly Chaikin, White Princess‘ Suki Waterhouse and Killing Eve‘s Kirby Howell-Baptiste.