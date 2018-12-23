2018 in Review: Quotes of the Year!

An Emmy winner proposed to his longtime love. A Voice coach made a polarizing plea. A Russian spy sent a coded message. A Bachelor broke up with his new fiancée — in real time!

Over the last 12 months, TV personalities both real and fictional have made us laugh, cry, scratch our heads and drop our jaws by way of unforgettable sound bites. As our Year in Review begins to wind down, we’re turning our attention to the many nuggets of dialogue, both scripted and improvised, that made 2018 even more entertaining.

In the attached gallery, you’ll find our picks for the 60 strongest Quotes of the Year, from a heartbreaking Walking Dead death to a bittersweet Nashville flashback to super-sweet Brooklyn Nine-Nine nuptials.

Also featured in our year-end roundup: bon mots, exchanges and one-liners from How to Get Away With Murder, American Horror Story, Sharp Objects, The Conners, The Americans, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and many more. (We even threw in double doses of both Grey’s Anatomy and Arrow. It’s the season of giving, after all!)

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see our Quotes of the Year selections, then drop a comment with the sound bites that would make your lists.