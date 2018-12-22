Ratings: Midnight, Texas Hits Season-High Audience Ahead of Cancellation

With its penultimate episode of… well, ever…. NBC’s Midnight, Texas this Friday drew 2.6 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating on the night of its cancellation, hitting a season high in audience for a second straight week while steady in the demo.

The season/series finale airs next Friday, Dec. 28.

ABC’s annual airing of I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown (3.4 mil/0.7) led the pre-holidays Friday in the demo, surging 36 and 40 percent over last year to mark five-year highs for the special.

CBS’ A Home for the Holidays adoption special did 3.5 mil and a 0.5, while a Blue Bloods rerun copped Friday’s largest audience (5.2 million).

Over on The CW, Dynasty (675K/0.1) dipped in the demo with its winter finale.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.