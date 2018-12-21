2018 in Review: The Television Stars We Said Goodbye to This Year

Over the last 12 months, there was much TV news that made us happy — and plenty that made us so, so sad.

Among the headlines that broke our hearts: the deaths of many beloved television stars, which we’re reflecting on in our latest Year in Review photo gallery.

In 2018, we said goodbye to some small-screen legends, including The Facts of Life actress Charlotte Rae, Emmy winner Burt Reynolds, Laverne & Shirley star Penny Marshall and Days of Our Lives veterans Frank Parker and Peggy McCay.

Some of the year’s deaths were less high-profile, but nonetheless tragic — and we weren’t just mourning those in front of the camera. Behind-the-scenes staples such as NYPD Blue creator Steven Bochco, playwright-turned-TV writer Neil Simon and SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg were among those we lost in 2018.

Our In Memoriam roundup also includes The Walking Dead‘s Scott Wilson, House of Cards‘ Reg E. Cathey, Chicago Fire‘s DuShon Monique Brown, The Voice contestant Beverly McClellan, beloved TV chef Anthony Bourdain and many more.

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to look back at the stars we lost in 2018, then drop a comment with your own fond memories of the celebrities who passed away.