TVLine Items: HTGAWM Alum Joins Good Fight, Gotham Trailer and More

The Good Fight is staffing up ahead of Season 3: How to Get Away With Murder alum Tamberla Perry will join the cast of CBS All Access’ Good Wife spinoff in a recurring role next season, according to our sister site Deadline.

Perry will play Charlotte Hazelwood, a judge who strikes up a relationship with Adrian Boseman, played by series regular Delroy Lindo. She joins fellow cast addition Michael Sheen, who’ll play a Roy Cohn-esque lawyer in Season 3, set to debut early next year.

A veteran of the stage, Perry played DNA analyst Theresa Hoff on the current fifth season of ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder. Her other TV credits include Bosch, APB, Madam Secretary and Boss.

* Fox has released a new trailer for Gotham‘s fifth and final season, premiering Thursday, Jan. 3 at 8/7c. Watch it here:

* Destiny’s Child alum Michelle Williams will play Diana Ross on BET’s American Soul, the network announced Friday. Other guest stars portraying real-life musicians include Bobby Brown as Rufus Thomas, Gabrielle Dennis (The Bobby Brown Story) as Tina Turner and McKinley Freeman (Hit the Floor) as Ike Turner. The scripted series, which chronicles the rise of the TV show Soul Train, premieres Friday, Feb. 5 at 9/8c.

* The King of Queens will join Nick at Nite’s lineup beginning Tuesday, Jan. 1 at 4 am ET. Starring Kevin James as deliveryman Doug and Leah Remini as his wife Carrie, along with Jerry Stiller as Carrie’s dad Arthur, The King of Queens ran for nine seasons on CBS from 1998 to 2007.

* Snoop Dogg has joined the list of performers for Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square, starting Monday, Dec. 31 at 8/7c. He joins previously announced performers Sting, Robin Thicke, Florence + the Machine, Jason Aldean, Juanes and Why Don’t We.

