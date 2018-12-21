Marlon Cancelled at NBC

It’s the nightmare before Christmas for Marlon fans: NBC has cancelled the Marlon Wayans-headlined family sitcom after two seasons, TVLine has learned.

Marlon wrapped its second (and now final) season in July. Season 2 averaged roughly 2.5 million viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, down from Season 1’s 4.3 mil and 1.1.

Marlon starred Wayans and Essence Atkins as a divorced couple who attempt to remain friends for the sake of their two children. It was loosely based on Wayans’ own life.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Marlon‘s axing.