Doom Patrol Gets DC Universe Premiere Date, 'Family Photo' Teaser Video

Just as Titans wraps its freshman run, DC Universe has set a date for their second live-action original series.

Doom Patrol will premiere on Friday, Feb. 15, the digital subscription service has announced, while also releasing new cast photos (below) and a teaser video (that Timothy Dalton apparently missed the invite for, oops).

Reimagining “one of DC’s strangest group of outcast super heroes,” the Doom Patrol cast includes Matt Bomer (voicing Negative Man/playing Larry Trainor in flashbacks), Brendan Fraser (ditto as Robotman/Cliff Steele), April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone/Cyborg and Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder/The Chief.

The Doom Patrol made their first live-action appearance in Episode 4 of Titans — save for Guerrero and Wade, while The Chief then was played by Narcos‘ Bruno Bichir.

Want scoop on Doom PAtrol, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.



