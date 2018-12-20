Happy!: 'Weird Al' Yankovic Is 'Smoking Man Baby' — 2019 FIRST LOOK

Syfy’s diabolically demented Happy! is about to get even ‘Weird’-er. TVLine has learned that professional music lampooner ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic is set to guest star in the partially animated dark comedy’s forthcoming second season as the voice of… “Smoking Man Baby” — and we have your first look at the early renderings of the pint-sized menace.

Described as “toxic masculinity in a diaper,” SMB is a “jealous, volatile baby blowhard with full tats and a cigarette always dangling from his mouth.” In other words, he’s the polar opposite of Patton Oswalt’s titular blue-winged unicorn.

As previously reported, Happy! Season 2 — which is slated to debut on Syfy in early 2019 — will be set during the Easter holiday (following Season 1’s Christmas backdrop). “[It’s] bigger, badder, blow-ier than you could ever imagine,” leading man Christopher Meloni recently teased of the series’ sophomore run. (Watch the Season 2 trailer.)

Yankovic joins a Season 2 guest roster that also includes acting legend Ann-Margret and wrestler Big Show.