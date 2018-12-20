Ray Donovan Renewed for Season 7

Ray Donovan will remain in a New York state of mind for at least another year: Showtime has renewed the Liev Schreiber-fronted drama for Season 7. Production will begin in Spring 2019 in the Big Apple.



The pickup comes as the show nears the end of its sixth season — its first to be set in New York (after five seasons in Los Angeles). The season finale airs Jan. 13.

“For our show, creatively, New York is exciting,” showrunner David Hollander said last year when news of the NYC move broke. “Fashion, media, finance, theatre, culture. It’s going to present new challenges for Ray which means new opportunities for us as dramatists.”

The season also saw the full-time addition of Susan Sarandon, whose character, cutthroat studio head Sam Winslow, arrived in Season 5 as a recurring player. The Oscar winner’s series-regular upgrade followed the departure of former leading lady Paula Malcomson, whose Abby succumbed to cancer last season.

Showtime has not revealed how many episodes Season 7 will consist of.

