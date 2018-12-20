Marvel's Runaways Quarrel Over 'Secretive S--t' in Season 2 Sneak Peek

Though on the run for a minute, things threaten to quickly get too close for comfort for Marvel’s Runaways in this exclusive sneak peek from Season 2 of the Hulu series.

Picking up not long after the events of the finale, Season 2 (all 13 episodes release this Friday, Dec. 21) finds the titular teens making camp at the comic books’ infamous “hostel,” which for the Hulu series has been conceived as a grand manse that long ago was swallowed/buried by the earth near Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory.

After divvying up (and in some cases, ahem, sharing) the many bedrooms, Chase, Alex, Nico et al must juggle the decidedly extraordinary matters in which they are enmeshed with simply ordinary realities, such as procuring food, water, electricity.

In the sneak peek above, from Episode 2 of the new season, one of the kids is revealed to have quietly formed a plan to generate some cash flow. That news, however, is not entirely well received. Press play above to see who nearly come to blows — and which of the runaways steps up to play peacemaker.