This Is Us' Alexandra Breckenridge, Grey's Anatomy's Martin Henderson to Star in Netflix's Harlequin Romance-Themed Series Virgin River

After going through high-profile break-ups on This Is Us and Grey’s Anatomy respectively, Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson are on the rebound. The duo have signed on to star in Netflix’s 10-episode Virgin River, a contemporary romance based on Robyn Carr’s Harlequin book series.

The story centers on Breckenridge’s Melinda Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse practitioner in the remote California town of Virgin River thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh and leave her painful memories behind. But she soon discovers that small-town living isn’t quite as simple as she expected and that she must learn to heal herself before she can truly make Virgin River her home.

Henderson plays Jack Sheridan, a sharp-witted ex-Marine commander who moved to Virgin River after his service was over in search of a peaceful life, far away from the horrors of war.

The cast also includes Daniel Gillies (The Originals), Tim Matheson (The West Wing), Annette O’Toole (Smallville), Lexa Doig (Arrow, Lauren Hammersley (Orphan Black), Benjamin Hollingsworth (Code Black), Jenny Cooper (24), Colin Lawrence (Riverdale) and Ian Tracey (Bates Motel).

7th Heaven vet Sue Tenney will serve as the series’ showrunner and executive producer. Virgin River is slated to premiere in 2019.