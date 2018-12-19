2018 in Review: Which TV Character Had the Most Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Year? Cast Your Vote!

You think it’s rough and tough and sanity-testing out here in the real world? Try logging some hours inside the ol’ TV box.

For the past 365-ish days, we’ve watched some of our favorite TV characters get put through the wringer, whether they negotiated prison sentences without their wife’s blessing (you failed your Felicity, Arrow‘s Oliver!), found themselves doing the bidding of their attempted murderer (not good, NCIS: New Orleans‘ Agent Pride) or lost custody of the child they nearly backed their car over (no “No. 1 Mom” coffee mug for you, Homeland‘s Carrie). And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Interestingly/thankfully, none of last year’s “Top” 5 — Grey’s Anatomy‘s Amelia, Shadowhunters’ Clary, The Flash‘s Iris, This Is Us‘ Kevin and HTGAWM‘s Laurel (as voted by TVLine readers) — repeated as contenders this year. So, we guess it’s nice to see some new blood suffer debilitating setbacks…?

Browse our gallery of poor, unfortunate TV souls — you can click here for direct access — then cast your vote in the poll below. Also, feel free to drop a comment with any names you’d add to our list, of those who endured a litany of on-screen ignominies.