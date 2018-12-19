OWN Cancels Love Is___ in Wake of Abuse Claim Against EP Salim Akil

OWN is reversing course on Love Is___, cancelling the relationship drama five months after announcing its renewal. The decision comes as EP Salim Akil faces a lawsuit from a woman claiming he abused her during an alleged 10-year affair.

“OWN has decided not to move forward with the second season of Love Is _ ,” the network said in a statement.

Per our sister site Variety, OWN execs felt that Love Is ___‘ central conceit — it was billed as being based on the real-life romance of Akil and his wife, fellow EP Mara Brock Akil — had been compromised by the allegations.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind the series, has reportedly completed an internal inquiry that found no evidence of misconduct on Love Is ___ or The CW’s Black Lightning, the latter of which Salim Akil serves as showrunner.