Fresh Prince's Alfonso Ribiero Sues Fortnite for Stealing 'Carlton Dance'

Fresh Prince alum Alfonso Ribiero is sour over two popular videogames’ appropriation of the not-so-smooth moves he made as Carlton Banks.

In lawsuits filed on Monday, Ribeiro asked a California federal court to prevent Epic Games Inc. and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. — the respective developers of Fortnite Battle Royale and the NBA 2K series — from using, selling or displaying their adaptations of “The Carlton Dance,” which he first performed in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air‘s December 1991 Christmas episode, set to Tom Jones’ “It’s Not Unusual.”

Per our sister site Deadline, the lawsuits claim that Epic, for one, has “capitalized on Alfonso Ribeiro’s celebrity and popularity by selling The Dance as an in-game purchase in Fortnite under the name ‘Fresh [emote],’ which players can buy to customize their avatars for use in the game.”

Epic in particular, the suit claims, “has unfairly profited from exploiting Ribeiro’s protected creative expression and likeness and celebrity without his consent or authorization.” The lawsuits note that Ribeiro is in the process of copyrighting the dance.

Epic Games and Take Two have not yet commented on the legal matter.

Watch a comparison of Fortnite’s “Fresh emote” and Ribiero’s “Carlton Dance”: