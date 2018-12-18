Jimmy Fallon has an early Christmas gift for you. (Ariana Grande’s small enough to fit in your stocking, right?)

On Tuesday’s Tonight Show, Fallon reunited with his former SNL castmates Tracy Morgan, Chris Kattan and Horatio Santz for an encore performance of “I Wish It Was Christmas Today,” the same holiday tune the quartet first played together on a 2000 episode of SNL. (The original tune was later covered by The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas.) This time, they get an assist from Grande — although, disappointingly, she doesn’t sing at all in the clip. She just stands behind Kattan with her hands on his shoulders and dances, adding to the low-key hipster vibe of it all.

Just like in the original, Sanz sings the lead vocals, Fallon bashes away on an electric keyboard, Kattan flashes a slightly unsettling smile and everybody dances around like a doofus. Plus, the matching ugly red Christmas sweaters are a nice touch.

NBC released an advance clip of the performance on Twitter, which you can watch below:

Were you happy to see Jimmy back on stage with his SNL pals? Don’t you kind of wish Ariana had contributed a few harmonies? Sound off on the video in the comments below.