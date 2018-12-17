What's On Your TV Wish List for 2019?

Christmas is just days away, which means it’s time to tell us about the TV-specific goodies you’re hoping to find under the (proverbial) tree.

Now that you’ve shared the small-screen developments that made you happiest in 2018, we want to know the items on your TV wish lists for 2019. Here’s how to tell us: Email your No. 1 most pressing hope to feedback@tvline.com (or use the Contact Us page) with the subject line “TV Wish List.”

Are you praying for a bubble show to get renewed? Is there a ‘ship you’d like to see set sail in the new year? What about a storyline you really want to end?

Whatever your most urgent request for 2019 might be, we want to hear about it. For example, “I wish that The Rookie scores a second season. I love having Nathan Fillion back on my screen!” But please, only submit one (1) wish per reader.

Once we receive your submissions, we’ll compile a batch of ’em into a holiday gallery on Tuesday, Dec. 25 (aka Christmas Day).

We’re turning off the Comments section for this post, so again: Email your top wishes for 2019 to feedback@tvline.com or use the Contact Us page. We’re looking forward to reading them!