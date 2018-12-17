Big Bang Theory Final Season Scoop: Lindsey Kraft Cast as [Spoiler]'s Wife

The Big Bang Theory has married off a key recurring player — albeit off screen. TVLine has confirmed that Brian Thomas Smith is set to reprise his role as Penny’s ex hubby Zack during the second half of the CBS sitcom’s 12th and final season. And he won’t be showing up alone. The ever-ubiquitous Lindsey Kraft (Living Biblically, Grace and Frankie, Dirty John, The Conners) has been tapped to play Zack’s new bride Marissa.

Kraft is slated to appear in multiple episodes, the first of which will air Jan. 10. Here’s the episode’s spoilery logline: “Zack and his wife want a baby, but when Zack is infertile, they ask Leonard for help.”

The news comes as Big Bang approaches the midpoint of its final season. For cast member Kunal Nayyar, the harsh reality that the end is near has not yet set in. “I’m still trying to process all of it because it’s been such a big part of my life, obviously,” he recently said. “It’s given me all the blessings in the world. [But] right now, I’m just showing up on time and focused on working.”

Big Bang Theory‘s series finale is scheduled to shoot in late April and air in May.