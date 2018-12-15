Suits Enlists Grimm Vet Sasha Roiz to Romance Donna — 2019 FIRST LOOK

Harvey Specter, you have some competition.

When Suits returns for the back half of Season 8 on Wednesday, Jan. 23 (USA Network, 10/9c), Grimm vet Sasha Roiz will have captured Donna’s attention, as seen in TVLine’s exclusive photos.

Roiz’s character, Thomas Kessler, is the CEO of a high-end furniture design company that has been a longtime client of Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams. When he returns to the firm for help, Donna steps in to assist, but, in doing so, also catches his eye.

In the above first look, Donna and her new love interest appear to be enjoying a romantic dinner, and judging by the big smile on her face in the additional photo below, Donna is as charmed by Thomas as he is by her. (No one can be that happy just talking business, right?)

So what does the new relationship mean for Harvey, who has a complicated friendship and history with Donna? Executive producer Aaron Korsh previously teased to TVLine that the presence of Donna’s new man “might cause some growth issues for” Gabriel Macht’s Harvey.

Check out the exclusive first look photos, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Roiz’s debut as the new guy in Donna’s life.